Thunder Brawl One Day Volume Hits $627.58 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $627.58 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01340336 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $36.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

