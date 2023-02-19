thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

thyssenkrupp Dividend Announcement

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.