Towle & Co Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 3.2% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towle & Co owned approximately 0.35% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 54,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

ARW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 440,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

