Towle & Co Has $477,000 Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co owned approximately 0.05% of Ryerson worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE RYI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

