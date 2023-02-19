Towle & Co Raises Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the quarter. GAP accounts for approximately 3.5% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towle & Co owned about 0.73% of GAP worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. UBS Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

GPS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $16.14.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

