Towle & Co Sells 154,040 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Towle & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,040 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up approximately 2.8% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Towle & Co owned 0.05% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 412,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $372.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.28.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

