Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.37.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
