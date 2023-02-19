Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.