Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.59

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.59 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 150.10 ($1.82). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 154.30 ($1.87), with a volume of 5,328,257 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 175 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.08).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.30.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.