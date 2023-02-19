Triton International’s (TRTN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.