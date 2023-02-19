TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 99 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.20) target price on TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Down 2.5 %

TUI stock opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.94. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 101.45 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 278.50 ($3.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.