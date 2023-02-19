UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €122.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Vinci Stock Up 0.9 %

DG stock opened at €109.54 ($117.78) on Thursday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a one year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.76.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

