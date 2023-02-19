UBS Group Reiterates €260.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 1.7 %

ETR:MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €217.40 and its 200-day moving average is €192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52 week high of €234.00 ($251.61). The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

