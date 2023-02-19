UBS Group Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBF. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of GBF opened at €37.06 ($39.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.66. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €24.62 ($26.47) and a fifty-two week high of €39.44 ($42.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.