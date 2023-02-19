UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,805 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Nubia Brand International were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUBI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth $4,980,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth $4,303,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the third quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the third quarter worth $252,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUBI opened at $10.35 on Friday. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.