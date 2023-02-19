UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.30% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,092,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,935,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 488,945 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,306,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPAC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

