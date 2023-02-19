United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Towle & Co

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for approximately 4.0% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towle & Co’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 358,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

