Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE:U opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

