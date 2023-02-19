USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.88 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.88 billion and approximately $3.39 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,884,828,161 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
