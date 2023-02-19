Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned 0.11% of Valvoline worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.76. 1,099,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,077. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

