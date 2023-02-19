Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 296 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

