Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 607 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

