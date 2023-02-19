Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 866 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

XOM stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

