Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,969 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.