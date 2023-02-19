Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.