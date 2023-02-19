Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,178 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

VLO stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

