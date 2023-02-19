Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 1,989 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

