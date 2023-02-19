Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 32.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in NVR by 58.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,098.14 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,500.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,916.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,488.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $89.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

