Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $123,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.05 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

