Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 68 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,526.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,554.33. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

