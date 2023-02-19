Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 776 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

