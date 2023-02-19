Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.34 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Velas has a market cap of $61.34 million and $1.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00080148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,956,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,956,511 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

