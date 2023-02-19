Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

