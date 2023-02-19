Venus BUSD (vBUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,757.90

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.01 million and $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02189427 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

