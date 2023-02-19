Venus USDC 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,520.08 (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.48 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02189235 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

