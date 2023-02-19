Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Verbund from €125.00 ($134.41) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Verbund has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

