Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,312.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00403046 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013725 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00092659 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00675214 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00562920 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00174371 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,154,900 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
