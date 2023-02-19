Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,312.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00403046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00092659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00675214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00562920 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00174371 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,154,900 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

