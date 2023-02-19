Veritable L.P. Buys 28 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.53. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.