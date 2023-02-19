Veritable L.P. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $238.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.