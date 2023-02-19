Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 502,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 276,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

