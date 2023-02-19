Veritable L.P. Sells 1,830 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

