Veritable L.P. Sells 2,134 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $185.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

