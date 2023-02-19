Veritable L.P. Sells 351 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.69. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.