VirtualMeta Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $16,992.43 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00268067 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,863.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

