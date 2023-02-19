Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Vontier updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VNT opened at $26.12 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

