VRES Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268.53 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $98.70 million and $268.53 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04151042 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $68.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

