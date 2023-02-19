VRES Price Tops $0.0440 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, VRES has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and $268.57 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00216116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,552.55 or 0.99972302 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04151042 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $68.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.