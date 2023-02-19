Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $4.11 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00016628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $111.63 million and $9.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00044254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00216024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,698.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.15883617 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,842,624.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.