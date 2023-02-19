Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.05 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $110.13 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00016512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.15883617 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,842,624.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

