Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.