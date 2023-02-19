Water Island Capital LLC Buys 48,817 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,817 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of LHC Group worth $52,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $169.01 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.